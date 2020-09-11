Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDT. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cfra upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

