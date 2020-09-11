Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDT. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cfra upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.
Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
