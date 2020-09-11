Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $115.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.62. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $143.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after acquiring an additional 439,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,829,814,000 after acquiring an additional 639,833 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,665,646,000 after acquiring an additional 227,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.