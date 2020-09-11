Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Position Increased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,865 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $23.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.11%.

MDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other Mdu Resources Group news, Director David M. Sparby purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,573.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.