Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Director Sue W. Cole Sells 750 Shares

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $207.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 357.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

