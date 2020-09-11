Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Director Sue W. Cole Sells 750 Shares

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $207.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.87.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.
MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 357.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
