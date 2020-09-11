Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Director Sue W. Cole Sells 468 Shares of Stock

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MLM opened at $207.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.87. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,358,000 after buying an additional 230,468 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $25,851,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 164.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 178.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.84.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.