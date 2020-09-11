Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.33 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.33 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

In related news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $463,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 7.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

