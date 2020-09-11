Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) will post ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the highest is ($0.25). Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $480.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.41 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

In other news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $142,230.00. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after buying an additional 55,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after buying an additional 38,926 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after buying an additional 87,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $605,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VAC opened at $96.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 2.40. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $131.27.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

