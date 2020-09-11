MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $474.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MarketAxess have outperformed the industry in a year's time. Its revenues have been increasing over the years on the back of a steady rise in commissions courtesy of higher trading volumes. The company undertakes strategic buyouts or alliances that enable it to enter new markets, provide new products or services. The company's solid international business provides geographical diversification. It enjoys strong liquidity and witnessed continuous growth in free cash flows. The company’s strong balance sheet enabled it to enhance shareholders’ value in the form of dividends and share buybacks. However, rising costs remain a concern, which can weigh on margin expansion. Net investment income is likely to remain under pressure, given that the interest rates are likely to stay at modest levels in the near future.”

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MKTX. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.50.

Shares of MKTX opened at $451.53 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $561.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $494.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.96.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total transaction of $14,434,864.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,715,372.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total transaction of $1,827,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,531,284.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,924,704 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 217.5% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 51.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.