MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.50.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $451.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.50. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $561.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $494.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.96.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total value of $14,434,864.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,085 shares in the company, valued at $438,715,372.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. Insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 51.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

