Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Lowered to $45.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

NYSE:MPC opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,899,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,423 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,569,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,345,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 87,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

