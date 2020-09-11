Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $37.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MPC. Cowen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.79.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.6% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.