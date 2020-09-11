Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MGIC. ValuEngine upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. HC Wainwright upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.09 million, a P/E ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,512,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,391,000 after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 461.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

