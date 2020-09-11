MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $44.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 2.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $137.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $35,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $210,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,924.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,709 shares of company stock valued at $773,651 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,761,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,490.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 585,946 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,753,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,060,000 after purchasing an additional 519,775 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $12,239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,237,000 after purchasing an additional 300,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

