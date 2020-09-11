Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $340.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wedbush from $380.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. Citigroup cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.55.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $320.00 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $350.26 and a 200-day moving average of $274.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 511.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

