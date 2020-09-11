Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.04 Per Share

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $4.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.91. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.55.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $320.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.40. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,841,113,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,566,000 after purchasing an additional 721,636 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,465,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,455,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,266,000 after buying an additional 419,130 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $544,943,000 after buying an additional 123,523 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

