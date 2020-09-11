Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOVE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lovesac from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Lovesac stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.47. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lovesac will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Lovesac by 47.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

