Lorna Nagler Sells 3,000 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $232.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.38. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $304.65.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.
ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.32.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
