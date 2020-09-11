Lorna Nagler Sells 3,000 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $232.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.38. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $510,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $2,652,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.32.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

