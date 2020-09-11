Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Equities researchers at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ICE. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.07.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE opened at $98.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.65. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $95,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $193,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,813 shares of company stock valued at $16,212,323 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 280.8% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,990,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,430 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,107,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,445 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,983 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,749,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,421,000 after purchasing an additional 822,449 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.