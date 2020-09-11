Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.57.

SAIL opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 944.74 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $564,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,773 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,165 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,162,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 114,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,647,000.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

