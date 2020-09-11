LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target Raised to $42.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LKQ. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

LKQ stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.72. LKQ has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

