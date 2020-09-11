LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target Raised to $42.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on LKQ. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.
LKQ stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.72. LKQ has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $36.63.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.
About LKQ
LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
