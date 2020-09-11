Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Limoneira from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Limoneira has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $266.44 million, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

