LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LEG. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEG Immobilien has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €124.46 ($146.42).

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €124.60 ($146.59) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €121.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €111.91. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

