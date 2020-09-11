Langley Steinert Sells 25,986 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $611,450.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,233 shares in the company, valued at $28,265,012.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $273,736.80.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 36,475 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $905,309.50.

On Monday, August 24th, Langley Steinert sold 4 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $109.28.

On Friday, August 21st, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $1,417,221.90.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $652,859.09.

On Monday, August 17th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $646,376.12.

On Thursday, August 13th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $1,453,600.90.

On Monday, August 10th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $686,714.60.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $734,706.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Langley Steinert sold 77,955 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $2,371,391.10.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.85. CarGurus Inc has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 265,982.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,443,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,819 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,691,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,271,000 after buying an additional 2,050,262 shares during the period. StackLine Partners LP acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth $24,447,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,628,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,554,000 after purchasing an additional 953,108 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 395.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,015,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after purchasing an additional 810,549 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARG has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

