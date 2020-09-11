Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

LRCX opened at $297.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $387.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.13 and a 200-day moving average of $298.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,037 shares of company stock worth $23,254,085. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,525,000 after purchasing an additional 199,127 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Lam Research by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

