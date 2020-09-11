Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

LBAI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.53 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mccracken acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 8,281 shares of company stock valued at $85,671 over the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,493,000 after purchasing an additional 195,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 56,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 53,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 327,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

