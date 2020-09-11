Kusama (KSM) Market Cap Reaches $266.60 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $266.60 million and approximately $46.83 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama token can currently be purchased for about $31.47 or 0.00304661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00119414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00235619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.01615168 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000329 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00187279 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

