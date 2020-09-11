Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Director Purchases $5,942,667.51 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 123,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,942,667.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 322,979 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.43 per share, for a total transaction of $15,318,893.97.

On Friday, August 21st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 139,044 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,761,709.72.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 3,869 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.99 per share, for a total transaction of $181,804.31.

Shares of NYSE KOD opened at $49.44 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.38.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth $777,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,266,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,545,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 21.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after buying an additional 34,130 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth $1,930,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KOD. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

