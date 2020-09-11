Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Director Acquires $15,318,893.97 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 322,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.43 per share, with a total value of $15,318,893.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

On Thursday, September 3rd, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 123,883 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,942,667.51.

On Friday, August 21st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 139,044 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.63 per share, with a total value of $6,761,709.72.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 3,869 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.99 per share, for a total transaction of $181,804.31.

KOD stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth $777,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,266,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after buying an additional 34,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,930,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.