KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KLA from $182.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $167.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.94.

KLAC opened at $173.13 on Wednesday. KLA has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $218.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $26,460.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,115 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $7,401,539.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,130 shares of company stock worth $12,053,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 74.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in KLA by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of KLA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

