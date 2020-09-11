KeyCorp Increases Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target to $70.00

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its price target increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAN. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

AAN opened at $59.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cynthia N. Day sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $84,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

