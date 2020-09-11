Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Sells $146,600.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 2,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $152.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average is $85.19. The company has a quick ratio of 92.12, a current ratio of 92.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 139.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 172.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

