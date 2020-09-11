Julie Bornstein Sells 23,400 Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Julie Bornstein sold 23,400 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $1,067,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,900.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $50.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.30. Redfin Corp has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $55.43.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. ValuEngine cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities cut Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Redfin from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 13.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,802 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 142.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,130,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,806 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 125.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,305,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,752,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,464,000 after acquiring an additional 46,313 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 10.4% in the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after acquiring an additional 148,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.