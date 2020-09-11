JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Telefonica (NYSE:TEF)

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TEF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NYSE:TEF opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.69. Telefonica has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefonica had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telefonica will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonica by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,959,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefonica by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 731,357 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Telefonica by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonica by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,627,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 495,225 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonica by 696.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 258,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

