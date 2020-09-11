JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)

Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LNDNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Lundin Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Lundin Petroleum from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Lundin Petroleum stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. Lundin Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36.

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

