JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $387.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $387.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.94% from the company’s current price.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.55.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $320.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.26 and a 200-day moving average of $274.40.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

