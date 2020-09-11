JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $57.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s previous close.

LVS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.37.

NYSE:LVS opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 118.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.06.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $860,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,950,074 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $634,930,000 after buying an additional 544,041 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $506,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030,972 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,034,931 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $426,184,000 after acquiring an additional 404,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 11.0% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 7,442,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $316,072,000 after acquiring an additional 734,995 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

