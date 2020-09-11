JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $59.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

NYSE VLO opened at $45.63 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.84.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 77,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,586,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

