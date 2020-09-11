JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $75.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSX. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

PSX stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99, a PEG ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 74.4% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

