Joseph C. Cook III Sells 61,838 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 61,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $2,902,057.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,513.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CSTL opened at $48.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $52.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.13 million, a P/E ratio of 445.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSTL. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 364.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 40,529 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 22.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 81.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 193.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 98,866 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

