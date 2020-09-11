John Assaly Sells 9,354 Shares of Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Stock

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Director John Assaly sold 9,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.87, for a total transaction of C$457,129.98.

DOL opened at C$49.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$49.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36,202.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Dollarama Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$34.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.96.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$844.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$815.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dollarama Inc will post 2.2100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollarama from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.40.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

