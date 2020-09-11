Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report issued on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR stock opened at $144.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $149.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

