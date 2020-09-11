Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report released on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $177.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $177.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.76. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $183.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,497,000 after acquiring an additional 413,875 shares during the period. Valinor Management L.P. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $44,479,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 444.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,103,000 after acquiring an additional 284,088 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 57.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,907,000 after acquiring an additional 149,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $16,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.