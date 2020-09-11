Jarvis Network (JRT) Hits Market Cap of $3.06 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $1.09 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00119414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00235619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.01615168 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000329 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00187279 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

