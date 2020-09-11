James Shanahan Sells 177,979 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Stock

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) CFO James Shanahan sold 177,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $5,526,247.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,979 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,247.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FOCS stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 129.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FOCS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $152,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

