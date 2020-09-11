James H. Roth Sells 18,800 Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $783,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,805.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $40.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $950.86 million, a P/E ratio of -447.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $70.91.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $217.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.22 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,344,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,967,000 after acquiring an additional 41,010 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 652,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,609,000 after acquiring an additional 121,535 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 596,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,964,000 after buying an additional 24,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,266,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HURN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

