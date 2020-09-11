IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Wedbush reissued a market perform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.88.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.