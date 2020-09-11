IsoRay (ISR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISR opened at $0.64 on Friday. IsoRay has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISR. Zacks Investment Research cut IsoRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on IsoRay from $1.40 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

