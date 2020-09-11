iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $15,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 930.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 97,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 88,008 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.