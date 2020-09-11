iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Insider David Keith Hartsfield Sells 7,921 Shares

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 7,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $567,381.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,175.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $89.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. iRobot had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iRobot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in iRobot by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iRobot by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Colliers Secur. lowered shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.88.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

See Also: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.