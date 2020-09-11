InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

NYSE NVTA opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. InVitae has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). InVitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that InVitae will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,783 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,017,089.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,213 shares of company stock valued at $5,000,872. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in InVitae by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,289,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,795,000 after buying an additional 979,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in InVitae by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,945,000 after buying an additional 1,405,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in InVitae by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,133,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after buying an additional 26,591 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in InVitae by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after buying an additional 2,122,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in InVitae by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,120,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,987,000 after purchasing an additional 102,579 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

